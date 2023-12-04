Overnight closures and traffic shift scheduled for Rowan County road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor plans to perform overnight closures as part of the Julian Road Widening Project, weather permitting.

From 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday crews will close Julian Road from Jake Alexander Boulevard to Klumac Road to complete road widening operations. Local traffic will be able to access Corporate Circle Drive and W Richie Road.

A signed detour will guide drivers around the closure utilizing Interstate 85 and Jake Alexander Boulevard. Traffic traveling south onto Julian Road from Jake Alexander will utilize I-85 South. Traffic traveling north on Julian Road towards Jake Alexander Boulevard will utilize I-85 North.

On Friday morning, all traffic utilizing Julian Road will be shifted onto the newly constructed Julian Road alignment.

The department asks drivers to plan accordingly for the closures and use caution when traveling through the new traffic patterns.

