PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says

The Navy announced the military plane that overshot the runway and has been stuck in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, has been recovered.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The Navy announced they “safely” recovered the military plane that overshot the runway and had been stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost two weeks.

In a press conference on Monday, Navy officials discussed the removal efforts and the work to assess environmental damage.

“Throughout this whole event, not once have we found any indication of any fluids other than sea water,” said Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox, the on-scene commander.

The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off-island, a multidisciplinary team of military and civilian experts to carefully raise the P-8A Poseidon from the bay.

Officials say the operation lasted 13 hours, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The aircraft was floated adjacent to the runway by 10:18 a.m., and the last portion of the airframe, the nose wheel, was lifted out of the water at 7 p.m.

“Our team went through a detailed planning process to develop the best course of action to get the P-8 out of the bay as quickly and as safely as possible,” Lenox said.

“At times, it took us an hour to move the aircraft five feet.”

This comes after the Navy announced that this salvage operation will cost $1.5 million, with about $200,000 spent in efforts to secure the aircraft and remove fuel.

Officials said the aircraft assigned to Whidbey Island, Washington-based Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 “Skinny Dragons,” was on a detachment in support of maritime homeland defense.

There were nine crewmembers on board — three pilots and six crewmembers. All crewmembers safely evacuated the aircraft and no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
James Radspinner.
Union County man sentenced up to nearly 41 years for statutory rape
A 14-year-old was shot and killed Sunday in Charlotte, CMPD says.
14-year-old shot and killed in Charlotte; CMPD investigating separate homicides
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory

Latest News

Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record
One person was killed and two others were badly hurt in a crash on Allen Station Drive in Mint...
CMS: High school student killed, 2 others hurt in Mint Hill crash
WBTV News at Noon
CMS: High school student killed, 2 others hurt in Mint Hill crash