Medic: 2 hurt in shooting at northwest Charlotte club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were hurt in a shooting at a northwest Charlotte club on Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at Playground CLT on Freedom Drive near Old Mt. Holly Road.

Medic said one of the patients was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other had serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was arrested. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The shooting happened just hours after two people were fatally shot in Charlotte. One of those incidents claimed the life of a 14-year-old, police said.

Related: Teen shot and killed in Charlotte; CMPD investigating two homicides

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.