Medic: 1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in crash in Mint Hill
The crash happened on Blair Road near Allen Station Drive.
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash in the Mint Hill area on Monday morning.
The crash happened on Blair Road near Allen Station Drive around 8:15 a.m.
Medic confirmed the death and said the two other patients were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A medical helicopter had to be called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
Related: Road closed in South End after crash damages utility pole
Watch continuous news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.