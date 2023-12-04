PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in crash in Mint Hill

The crash happened on Blair Road near Allen Station Drive.
One person was killed and two others were badly hurt in a crash on Blair Road in Mint Hill.
One person was killed and two others were badly hurt in a crash on Blair Road in Mint Hill.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash in the Mint Hill area on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Blair Road near Allen Station Drive around 8:15 a.m.

Medic confirmed the death and said the two other patients were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A medical helicopter had to be called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

