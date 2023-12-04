PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Inmate dies of drug overdose at Iredell Co. jail, sheriff says

The overdose happened on Nov. 27, according to the sheriff's office.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An Iredell County Detention Center inmate died of a fentanyl overdose while at the jail last month, the sheriff said.

Charles Lamont Stevenson was arrested on Nov. 27 for several felony drug charges, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. He was brought to jail and given no bond on the charges.

Stevenson was placed in a holding cell due to his “aggressive and uncooperative behavior” with jail staff, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that shortly thereafter, Stevenson excreted a package and consumed the contents, which was later confirmed to contain fentanyl.

Within minutes, the inmate became unconscious, and jail staff began CPR and administered Narcan to an effort to revive Stevenson, the sheriff said. He was later pronounced dead by Iredell County EMS.

Detention officers and other first responders who had been exposed to the fentanyl had to be decontaminated by Statesville Fire Department personnel, a news release stated.

During an autopsy, an additional bag of powdery substance was collected from inside Stevenson’s body,

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called by the sheriff to respond and conduct an investigation as a matter of policy, the news release stated.

