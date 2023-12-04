Funeral services announced for Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Funeral services have been announced for Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid, who died last week.

A public viewing for Reid is happening on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Costner Funeral Home, located at 2425 W. Franklin Blvd., in Gastonia.

A celebration of life service is happening on Thursday, Dec. 7, starting at 1 p.m. at First Assembly Church at 777 S. Myrtle School Road in Gastonia, according to information from the city. The service is preceded by a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Reid passed away in office on Nov. 30. He was elected to Gastonia City Council in 1995 and re-elected six times, serving as mayor pro-tem for of his seven terms, city officials said.

He was elected mayor in 2017 and re-elected in 2019 for a four-year term.

Donations can be made to the Mayor Walker E. Reid, III Scholarship at Gaston College by clicking here.

