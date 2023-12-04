PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Funeral services announced for Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid

Former Gastonia Mayor’s parking space was empty at Gastonia City Hall December 1, 2023.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Funeral services have been announced for Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid, who died last week.

A public viewing for Reid is happening on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Costner Funeral Home, located at 2425 W. Franklin Blvd., in Gastonia.

A celebration of life service is happening on Thursday, Dec. 7, starting at 1 p.m. at First Assembly Church at 777 S. Myrtle School Road in Gastonia, according to information from the city. The service is preceded by a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Reid passed away in office on Nov. 30. He was elected to Gastonia City Council in 1995 and re-elected six times, serving as mayor pro-tem for of his seven terms, city officials said.

He was elected mayor in 2017 and re-elected in 2019 for a four-year term.

Donations can be made to the Mayor Walker E. Reid, III Scholarship at Gaston College by clicking here.

