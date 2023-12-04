PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Student brought BB gun to elementary school in Rowan Co.

Several students handled the gun over a period of three days, according to the report.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County say a student brought a BB gun to a local elementary school.

According to the report, on Thursday, a Rowan County deputy was conducting a school security check at Hanford Dole Elementary on Choate Rd., when he was notified by school staff that a student had brought a gun to school. Upon further investigation, the deputy found the gun to be a black BB or C02 gun in a backpack.

The deputy made sure that the BB gun was rendered safe and then secured it in his patrol vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the BB gun was brought to school on Tuesday, and that the student who brought it to school had given it to another student who had passed it on to another student.

A total of four students were involved in having possession of the BB gun at some point, deputies said. Three other students who were not involved in having the BB gun saw it and reported it to school staff.

All of the parents of the students involved were notified and they responded to the school.

No charges were filed, and the incident is being handled internally by the school system.

