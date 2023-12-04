PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Co. deputies investigating decades-old unsolved murder of infant

The death certificate says that the body was cremated by the state a year after being found.
On March 20, 1971, the sheriff's office was called to Dunns Mountain Road near White Rock...
On March 20, 1971, the sheriff's office was called to Dunns Mountain Road near White Rock Avenue where the body of a deceased infant was discovered
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered an old case file detailing the murder of a newborn baby in March of 1971.

Investigators say learned that in that case, the victim was never even identified.

According to the report, on March 20, 1971, sheriff’s deputies were called to Dunn’s Mountain Road near White Rock Avenue where the body of a deceased infant was discovered. An autopsy report revealed that the baby had been murdered before being left there.

The sheriff at the time, Sheriff John Stirewalt, described the case as being one of the most “troublesome cases” he had seen. According to records, no arrests were ever made.

The death certificate says that the body was cremated by the state a year after being found, which was a common practice for unidentified bodies during that time.

“Luckily, the sheriff’s office has evidence which can be sent for DNA testing in an attempt to give identity to the baby’s family,” Rowan County Sheriff’s Capt. Mark McDaniel said. “One of the sheriff’s top priorities is to give all murder victims the attention they and their families need in order to pursue justice.”

McDaniel added that this case is the oldest homicide that the department has a record of being unsolved.

If anyone has any knowledge of the murder, they’re asked to contact Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.

