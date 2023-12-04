PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Darius Rucker on receiving Hollywood star: ‘Biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WMBF) – One of the biggest stars to come out of the Palmetto State was honored with his own star.

Darius Rucker was honored on Monday with his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“This is stuff you only dream about when you’re from South Carolina, struggling growing up and just wanting to be a singer and that’s all I ever wanted to be was a singer,” Rucker said.

Rucker received the star in the category of Recording, and it’s the 2,766th star along the walkway in California.

He said he was walking along the Walk of Fame and said he couldn’t believe he now has something in common with so many legends.

“I’m walking the streets the other day and I’m seeing Marilyn Monroe and Charley Pride and Buddy Hackett, these are names that stuck in my mind because they’re big stars,” Rucker said. “To be here with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

While he thanked many people who helped guide him throughout his career, including his band Hootie and the Blowfish, he thanked his kids and said being their dad has been the best part of his life.

“They’re my heart, my soul, everything I do is for them and it’s been an amazing thing to be your father. As great as all this stuff is, it’s not as cool as being your dad, I love you guys so much,” Rucker said.

But the people he wanted to thank the most are the fans who have gone out to buy records and who have spent their hard-earned money to get tickets to his shows.

“I want to thank everybody who comes out every year to see us play, I can’t say thank you enough and I still can’t believe I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Rucker said.

Other recording artists in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 are Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Sammy Hagar and Gwen Stefani.

