Concord Police: Students planned to consume THC edibles at C.C. Griffin Middle School

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord say students who became sick after consuming what was thought to be an “unknown substance,” actually knowingly consumed THC edibles in a planned group activity.

Several middle school students were rushed to the hospital on Friday after eating an unknown substance.

“It was scary,” is how a sixth grader at C.C. Griffin Middle School described his day after several students were rushed to the hospital.

Related: ‘It was scary:’ Middle school students hospitalized after eating unknown substance

Now police say the students who became sick had planned to eat the THC.

“Some students in advance of Friday made an agreement to buy some of those THC edibles,” Concord Police Maj. Todd McGhee said. “As a result, they were brought to the students on Friday, those students bought the edibles and then passed them on to some of their other friends. The investigation also revealed that none of the students that ingested the edibles unknowingly ingested the edibles. In fact, everyone we spoke with knew they were taking THC edibles.”

Charges are now pending against two juveniles for possession with the intent to sell and deliver the edibles and mushrooms.

“Initially the news circulated that the students unknowingly ingested a substance which was a Rice Krispie treat kind of substance and as a result students experienced effects of the consumption of those Rice Krispie treats,” McGhee added.

Police went to the school on Friday and recovered some of the “treats,” McGhee said.

The major added that earlier in the week, some students told other classmates that they would be able to obtain THC edibles.

Police said they aren’t sure how many students ate the THC, but estimated it may have between seven and 20.

McGhee praised Cabarrus County Schools for their cooperation with police. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.