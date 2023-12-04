CMS holding virtual meeting, asking for feedback regarding magnet school locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of students attending one of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ most popular magnet programs will get to weigh in Monday night on a plan to move to another building.

The biggest and most immediate change will be for kids who go to Park Road Montessori. The school serves children from Pre-K to sixth grade and is one of the most popular CMS magnet schools. Its building is older, though, and CMS wants to move students to Sedgefield Elementary next year.

As part of the recently passed $2.5 billion bond, the Park Road building would be torn down and a new one would be built.

The plan has a ripple effect, as Sedgefield Elementary became part of Dilworth Elementary during redistricting several years ago.

If this new plan goes through, CMS would renovate the Sedgefield building over the next several months to get ready for the Park Road Montessori students. Then, all the kids from Sedgefield and Park Road would go to Dilworth Elementary next fall and remain there until the new Park Road building opens.

Once that happens, all elementary students will go to Park Road and Dilworth will become a magnet middle school.

The school board is holding a virtual public hearing regarding the plan at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Stephanie Sneed, the vice chair of the school board, spoke about the importance of parents’ feedback during the process.

“This is your opportunity to give us feedback,” Sneed said. “We would love to hear from parents on how this is affecting them if they are in support of the proposed changes or if they’re not. Both of them are valuable opinions that we need to hear and this makes us better board members and allows us to have make better decisions.”

Parents wishing to speak during Monday’s meeting should email the CMS board at boardservices@cms.k12.nc.us by noon. A meeting link will then be sent to participating parents.

Those wishing to voice their opinion but not speak during the meeting can send a statement to the same email address.

