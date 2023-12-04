PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMS: High school student killed, 2 others hurt in Mint Hill crash

The crash happened on Allen Station Drive near Blair Road.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high school student was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the Mint Hill area on Monday morning, district officials said.

The crash happened on Allen Station Drive near Blair Road around 8:15 a.m.

Medic confirmed the death and said the two other patients were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A medical helicopter had to be called to the scene.

A message sent to Rocky River High School families confirmed the three involved in the crash were students at the school.

“We are heartbroken by this loss of life, and we grieve with the family and friends of our student,” the message from Rocky River High’s principal read in part. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are with the families and friends of all three students.”

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

Related: Road closed in South End after crash damages utility pole

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
James Radspinner.
Union County man sentenced up to nearly 41 years for statutory rape
A 14-year-old was shot and killed Sunday in Charlotte, CMPD says.
14-year-old shot and killed in Charlotte; CMPD investigating separate homicides
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory

Latest News

WBTV News at Noon
CMS: High school student killed, 2 others hurt in Mint Hill crash
Charlotte gas prices remain under $3 a gallon as of Dec. 4, according to GasBuddy.
Charlotte gas prices see slight uptick over last week, still under $3 a gallon
From 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday crews will close Julian Road from Jake...
Overnight closures and traffic shift scheduled for Rowan County road
A crash involving a utility pole has closed South Tryon Street near Tremont Avenue.
Road closed in South End after crash damages utility pole