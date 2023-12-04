CMS: High school student killed, 2 others hurt in Mint Hill crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high school student was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the Mint Hill area on Monday morning, district officials said.

The crash happened on Allen Station Drive near Blair Road around 8:15 a.m.

Medic confirmed the death and said the two other patients were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A medical helicopter had to be called to the scene.

A message sent to Rocky River High School families confirmed the three involved in the crash were students at the school.

“We are heartbroken by this loss of life, and we grieve with the family and friends of our student,” the message from Rocky River High’s principal read in part. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are with the families and friends of all three students.”

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

