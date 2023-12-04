CMPD investigating $50K embezzlement at Corvian Community School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a report of embezzlement at Corvian Community School.

According to a public incident report, the incident was reported on December 1 and involves $50,000 of stolen funds, including unauthorized credit card charges for a hotel room, helicopter ride and clothes.

The public version of the incident report does not name a suspect and school officials declined to comment further. The incident report says the embezzlement occurred between 10/23/2020 and 11/29/2023.

The report comes after the school fired its longtime founder and executive director, Stacey Haskell, on November 29 for misuse of funds. Her attorney denied those allegations last week.

When reached for comment early Monday afternoon, Haskell’s attorney, John Gresham, said CMPD had not been in contact with Haskell as of an hour before his call with WBTV. He was not able to confirm nor deny whether Haskell was the suspect in the investigation.

“She has provided me with detailed information about every allegation that was made with regard to finances, and there was never any issue about a missing $50,000,” he said in a phone call.

He did acknowledge, however, that Haskell’s children had at times used her school credit cards for unauthorized purchases.

“Recently, Ms. Haskell went back over the Amex records and has paid for the Apple products that over time her children had used the Amex card for. That’s the only amount that I’m aware of that there was ever a question about. It was about $2,900,” Gresham said.

Gresham noted that her cards were used for various other conferences and executive trips; among them a training trip to Denver this year with six executives, which included a trip to Pikes Peak. Gresham said Haskell received an annual federal grant to help cover meals, airfare, and transportation for those trips dating back to 2019.

In reviewing financial documents, Gresham said Haskell also bought about $2,700 of clothes for assistants and herself, for a trip to a Miami conference to secure bond funding for the school’s new elementary building.

She did also pay for a helicopter ride in 2019 over the city of Chicago for school staff, Gresham said, using school funds.

Haskell’s firing was announced in a letter to parents sent last Wednesday night by Corvian board chair Ed Franklin and vice chair Jesh Humphrey.

“This was not a decision that was made lightly,” Franklin and Humphrey wrote in the announcement.

“Ms. Haskell founded Corvian, and under her leadership we have grown from a small private school with 15 students to a K-12 charter school with 1,300 students with state-of-the-art academic and athletic facilities, including a brand-new elementary school on track to open in fall of 2024.”

The letter said that the financial health of the school remained strong, but that the review had identified opportunities for “policy and process improvements”.

Haskell founded the school in 2010 and was granted charter status in 2012. Its charter was renewed for another 10-year term by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in 2021, the longest renewal term offered to charter schools.

