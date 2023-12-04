Charlotte man looking for answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man is looking for answers and accountability after video showed a DoorDash driver appearing to “key” his vehicle.

James Minor said the incident happened in while the driver was delivering an order to his daughter.

Home surveillance video showed a person walking in his driveway to a car parked on the street. As the person in the video is walking toward the car, they appeared to subtly create a scratch along the side of Minor’s black BMW.

Minor believes the person in the video picked up a decorative stone from the yard of his home to damage the BMW.

He said he is sharing his story in hopes DoorDash will release the name of the delivery driver so he can be held responsible.

“I don’t order with Doordash. I don’t use them at all,” Minor said. “So, I was a little upset because I don’t know what was involved with the order or the tip or whatever but it had nothing to do with me and my car.”

WBTV obtained the incident report filed by Minor after the incident happened. Now months later, he said nothing has been resolved with DoorDash.

“I sent them pictures and the video of the guy, so they got back and said that according to what they saw, they couldn’t tell he did it, or that he caused the damage,” Minor said. “You can zoom in and you can actually see him in detail scratch the car.”

“At the end of the day, you caused a lot more damage than you not getting a five or ten-dollar tip,” he said.

WBTV reached out to DoorDash about the issue and received a statement that in part reads as follows:

“DoorDash has zero tolerance for this type of behavior and the Dasher has been removed from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and stand ready to support law enforcement in any investigation.”

As of Sunday evening, Minor said he has not heard any updates about the matter from DoorDash.

