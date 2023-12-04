PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte hosting 2024 Copa America semifinal, third-place playoff matches

The event is expected to draw approximately 150,000 people to uptown Charlotte over the week.
Bank of America Stadium will be the host venue for the July 2024 matches.
Bank of America Stadium will be the host venue for the July 2024 matches.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium will serve as a host city and venue for CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

That announcement was made on Monday by Charlotte FC. The stadium in uptown will be the site for a semifinal match on July 10 as well as the third-place playoff on July 13, according to the team.

Copa America is South America’s continental championship featuring Argentina, Brazil and Columbia, a news release stated. Mexico and the United States headline the list of North American teams qualified for this special edition tournament, according to Charlotte FC.

The 2024 Copa America will feature 32 matches in June and July. The event is expected to draw approximately 150,000 people to uptown Charlotte over the week, organizers said.

“It’s an incredible honor for Bank of America Stadium, and Charlotte, North Carolina, to be selected as a host city for CONMEBOL Copa America 2024,” Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue said in a statement. “It speaks volumes about our city, our fanbase and the greater Carolinas community that CONMEBOL chose our home as the site of two monumental matches in the international game. The eyes of the world will be on Uptown in July and we can’t wait to showcase Charlotte as one of America’s best soccer cities.”

