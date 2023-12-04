PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte gas prices see slight uptick over last week, still under $3 a gallon

Charlotte gas prices remain under $3 a gallon as of Dec. 4, according to GasBuddy.
Charlotte gas prices remain under $3 a gallon as of Dec. 4, according to GasBuddy.(Will Thomas)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The average gas price in Charlotte rose by 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.99 as of Dec. 4, per GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations in the area.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 14.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to the reports.

Throughout the Queen City, the cheapest gas station was priced at $2.73 a gallon while the most expensive was $3.39, a difference of 66 cents per gallon, according to GasBuyddy.

The full list of the area’s cheapest gas stations can be found here

Charlotte still sits below the national average for gas prices, which averaged $3.21 a gallon over the past week. GasBuddy’s reported U.S. average is down 18.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, analysts said.

The average price of a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $3.01 a gallon, down 2.7 cents from last week’s $3.04, according to GasBuddy.

“We’ve barely eked out a drop in the national average over the last week, extending the streak to 11 straight weeks of decline, even as some states have seen prices jump, while others have seen prices continue to inch lower. Motorists can blame the OPEC+ meeting for causing oil to jump early last week and then plummet late last week for the volatility in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The good news is that as the dust settled, OPEC+ agreed to barely move the needle, deepening their production cuts by an additional 900,000 barrels per day in 2024, with Saudi Arabia extending their own million barrel per day cut through March. However, that wasn’t enough to offset concerns of falling global demand, which pushed oil back down to below $73 in Sunday night trading, giving hope that the national average still could fall to $2.99/gal by the end of the year.”

