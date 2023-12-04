Celebrating National Cookie Day with Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monday is National Cookie Day in the United States!

One of the country’s most popular sweets, cookies are especially important during the holiday season. Here a a few fun facts to celebrate the classic treat:

Americans consume over 2 billion cookies a year. That’s equal to about 300 cookies per person!

Ruth Graves Wakefield created the chocolate chip cookie in the 1930s at the Toll House Inn Restaurant in Massachusetts.

The Immaculate Baking Company, a North Carolina bakery, holds the world record for baking the largest chocolate chip cookie. On May 17, 2003, the company baked a cookie that weighed 40,000 pounds and had a diameter of 101 feet!

The QC Life team is partaking in the holiday with the help of a local pastry chef.

Chef Brittany Nolen of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen came by the QC Kitchen and whipped up a tasty batch of white chocolate sweet potato cookies for us.

While making the cookies, she talked about special holiday menus, gifts cards and baking classes.

To find her cookie recipe to try for yourself, see below.

Ingredients:

Cookies 8oz Unsalted butter, softened 6 oz Brown sugar 6oz Granulated sugar 1 tsp Baking soda ½ tsp Salt 1 tsp Cinnamon 1 tsp Nutmeg 18 oz All-purpose flour 11 oz Sweet potato puree 2 cups White Chocolate chips

Marshmallow Buttercream 1lb unsalted butter 1.5lb powdered sugar ½ cup marshmallow fluff 1 tsp vanilla extract 2 Tbsp heavy cream



Instructions:

Cookies Cream softened butter and sugars together on medium speed for approximately 3-4 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl. Add in dry ingredients on a low speed and mix until just combined. Add in chocolate chips. Scoop into desired size and refrigerate for 30 minutes to an hour. Bake at 350F for 10-12 minutes.

Marshmallow Buttercream While the cookies cool, make the creme filling. Combine all of the room-temperature ingredients in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment and beat on slow, gradually increasing to high until light and fluffy. Transfer to a piping bag with a round tip. Pipe the creme filling onto the backside of one of the cookies and sandwich together with another cookie. Enjoy!



