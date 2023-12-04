Appalachian State stuns Auburn 69-64 behind clutch shooting from Myles Tate

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Tate came off the bench to score a season-high 18 points, including Appalachian State’s final five points in the last minute, and the Mountaineers surprised Auburn 69-64 on Sunday.

Tate, a junior in his first season since transferring from Butler, last scored as many as 18 points in his freshman season.

Terence Harcum and Donovan Gregory scored 12 points each and CJ Huntley added 10 off the bench for Appalachian State (6-2).

Jordan Marsh scored seven points and Harcum and Christopher Mantis hit 3-pointers in an extended 15-7 run that left the Mountaineers with a 60-49 lead with nine minutes left in the game.

The Tigers fought back and a 3-pointer by Tre Donaldson got them within 62-59 near the four-minute mark. Auburn got within three again in the final minute before Tate hit a clutch step-back 3-pointer that gave Appalachian State a 67-61 lead with 33 seconds left. Another 3-pointer by Donaldson made it 67-64, then Tate added two free throws for the 69-64 lead. Auburn missed two free throws and two 3-pointers in the final seconds.

Johnni Broome had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Auburn (5-2) and Donaldson scored 12 off the bench. Auburn shot 39.4% and made only 3 of 27 3-pointers.

Auburn led 19-10 through the first nine minutes of the game before Huntley scored five points in a 10-0 run that gave Appalachian State a 20-19 lead. There were six lead changes over the remainder of the half and Appalachian State led 33-31 at the break.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has made a point of playing on the road against a mid-major team the past several seasons. One such series was a two-game battle with Murray State that resulted in two narrow wins for Auburn.

SEC teams have lost to seven mid-majors this season, including No. 21 Mississippi State’s 60-59 loss to Southern on Sunday. The other five mid-majors to beat an SEC team so far are Jackson State, UNC-Greensboro, UNC-Wilmington, Nicholls and Presbyterian.

Appalachian State is 3-27 against current members of the SEC.

Appalachian State hosts Central Penn on Tuesday.

Auburn plays Indiana on Saturday in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)