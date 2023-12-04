4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four people dead, including a 1-year-old boy.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DALLAS (AP) — Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, police said.

Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon in the far southeast area of the city found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. There were no updates to release Monday morning, police said.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

