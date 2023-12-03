Union County man sentenced up to nearly 41 years for statutory rape

UNION COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man has been sentenced to up nearly 41 years in prison for statutory rape and two counts of statutory sex offense, according to the Union County District Attorney.

James Radspinner, was convicted on four counts of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sex offense. He was sentenced to serve 397-489 months in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his natural life according the the DA.

The District Attorney stated that the evidence indicated that he had sexually abused a girl for approximately five years.

Officials state that the victim was able to present law enforcement with a journal she kept of the incidents. Law enforcement was further able to locate a video Radspinner had recorded capturing one of the assaults.

