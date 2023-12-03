PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Turning cooler by mid-week

Back to the 30s for morning lows starting Tuesday!
Turning colder this week!
Turning colder this week!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Back to the 30s for morning lows starting Tuesday!

  • Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy, passing shower chance
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy, little cooler
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, highs in the low 50s
Morning low temperatures
Morning low temperatures(WBTV)

After an above-average weekend, cooler temperatures will gradually work back into the area. Monday will still be warm with morning lows in the mid 40s and afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s.

A few afternoon and early evening showers are possible, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind gusts could exceed 20mph at times.

By Tuesday, morning lows will drop back into the upper 30s with highs on either side of the 60-degree mark. Wednesday highs will only reach the low 50s with the mountains seeing a chance for snow showers mid-week.

The rest of the week will be dry and seasonable with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Turning colder this week!
Turning colder this week!

Our next chance of rain could arrive by the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

