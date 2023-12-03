PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Towns scores 28, Gobert has season-high 26 and Timberwolves beat Hornets 123-117

Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, right, blocks a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves center...
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, right, blocks a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and forward Miles Bridges looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had a season-high 26 and grabbed 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves finished strong to beat the Charlotte Hornets 123-117 on Saturday.

Charlotte led by four with 4:53 remaining before Towns and Gobert combined to score eight points in a 13-3 surge that put the Timberwolves ahead 115-109 with 2:02 left. Charlotte would get no closer than three the rest of the way.

Gobert, who was listed as questionable with a hip injury, hadn’t scored more than 17 points in a game this season.

“That’s one of the best games I’ve ever seen from a man who’s questionable,” Towns said. “It’s just amazing to see him play knowing he’s in pain and playing hurt. The way he came out today, I give a huge shout out to him.”

Minnesota improved the best record in the Western Conference to 15-4. Naz Reid scored 23 points and Mike Conley finished with 14 points and 10 assists.

The Timberwolves scored the game’s first 10 points and led by 12 in the first quarter before Charlotte narrowed it to 88-87 after three.

Minnesota appeared to face adversity when Towns was whistled for three fouls in a 1:48 stretch early in the second quarter. But Reid came off the bench and Minnesota didn’t miss a beat.

“Naz gave us a huge lift off the bench,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “KAT has been in foul trouble a little bit here and there but he’s done a good job of being focused and playing a clean game when he goes back in.”

Terry Rozier scored 23 points and Miles Bridges had 22 for the Hornets. P.J. Washington added 18, Gordon Hayward had 17 and rookie Brandon Miller 14.

Hornets Steve Clifford wasn’t helped by the officials while trying to battle the 7-foot, 240-pound Towns and 7-1, 265-pound Gobert.

“They shot 30 free throws — and they’re fouls,” Clifford said. “I would take that crew (of Gediminas Petraitis, JB DeRosa and Marut Kogut) every night, but I’ll be honest, we did not get a good whistle and I don’t usually say that.

“The 50-50 calls all went against us, to me, in the second half. I told one of the officials that after the game. I respect all three of them and I think they’re good together; we got the short end of the stick tonight. That happens. But that’s not why we lost. We lost because we’re not physical enough, we get outworked on the glass, we foul.”

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host San Antonio on Wednesday.

Hornets: At Chicago on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
1 injured in shooting at hotel in South Charlotte.
Shooting in south Charlotte at hotel leaves 1 injured
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

Latest News

Kimani Vidal and Troy's defense combined to run away with another title in the fourth quarter.
Vidal, Troy win second straight Sun Belt title, beat App State 49-23
For the first time in 27 years, the Red Tornadoes are heading to the state title game.
Hickory tops Dudley 42-41 to reach state championship for first time since 1996
The Shelby Golden Lions rattled off 11 straight wins after a disappointing 0-3 start, but that...
Shelby falls to Reidsville 49-14 in 2A Western Regional Final
After falling two points short of reaching the state title game last year, Weddington is...
Weddington punches ticket to 4A state championship with 34-14 win over Independence