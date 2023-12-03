Concord Police: Missing 73-year-old man found by Atlanta Police Department

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 73-year-old man who is believed to suffer from cognitive impairment has been found safe by the Atlanta Police Department, according to Concord Police.

William Huston Horn was found safely and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

Horn was last seen at the Embassy Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive Northwest off Bruton Smith Boulevard.

Horn is described as a 170-pound, 6′0″ black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He last wore a black jacket with grey pants, a tan shirt, and black shoes.

Authorities advised that he was walking south of the hotel and unsure where he could have gone.

Anyone with information about Horn should call Sergeant Gary Mearite at the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000.

