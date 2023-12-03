PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Concord Police: Missing 73-year-old man found by Atlanta Police Department

William Huston Horn was last seen at the Embassy Suites on John Q Hammons Drive.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for William Huston Horn, who is believed to be...
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for William Huston Horn, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.(Courtesy: NC Center for Missing Persons)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 73-year-old man who is believed to suffer from cognitive impairment has been found safe by the Atlanta Police Department, according to Concord Police.

William Huston Horn was found safely and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

Horn was last seen at the Embassy Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive Northwest off Bruton Smith Boulevard.

Horn is described as a 170-pound, 6′0″ black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He last wore a black jacket with grey pants, a tan shirt, and black shoes.

Authorities advised that he was walking south of the hotel and unsure where he could have gone.

TRAFFIC: Driver killed after spinning out, hitting 2 rescue trucks in Rowan County, troopers say

Anyone with information about Horn should call Sergeant Gary Mearite at the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000.

Watch continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
1 injured in shooting at hotel in South Charlotte.
Shooting in south Charlotte at hotel leaves 1 injured
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

Latest News

James Radspinner.
Union County man sentenced up to nearly 41 years for statutory rape
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation
CMPD: NCSBI investigating in-custody death of domestic violence suspect
1 killed in vehicle crash at Pence Road and Viola Dr.
CMPD: 1 killed in vehicle crash in east Charlotte
A pedestrian has been hit and killed on East Independence Blvd. according to Medic.
Medic: Pedestrian hit, killed on East Independence Blvd.