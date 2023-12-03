PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo

Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY HATT, CNN)
By CTV News via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A kangaroo isn’t something you’d expect to see in the wild in North America, but that’s exactly what residents in a Canadian town are spotting after one of the marsupials made a successful escape attempt from a zoo.

In the town of Oshawa, about 45 minutes east of Toronto, residents were doing a double take after a kangaroo escaped Thursday night from the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm.

“I’ve been working at the zoo for quite a long time. I started there when I was 13 and I’m now 42,” Cameron Preyde, an employee at the zoo, said. “So we’re going on about 30 years and I have not experienced anything like this.”

The park supervisor at the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm said the kangaroo was destined for a zoo in Quebec. It was supposed to spend that night at the zoo when it somehow escaped its handlers.

“As the animal handlers who were transporting this thing, as they were trying to unload it into our warm room last night where the kangaroo would be staying, it jumped over their heads, out of the trailer, and it has now escaped and we are in the process of tracking it down,” Preyde said.

Police received multiple reports about the kangaroo shortly on Friday.

A small team of volunteers began scouring the area, including Dave Hutnyk, who located the kangaroo Saturday using thermal technology on his drone.

It had hunkered down at a farm about two kilometers away from the zoo.

“And realized it was the kangaroo when it began to hop across the field,” Hutnyk said. “So, we were actually able to track it into a brushy area where she kind of hunkered down.”

His security company has assisted with finding missing animals and people in the past, but this is a first.

“This is a brand-new experience. It’s pretty interesting,” Hutnyk said.

Now the challenge is trying to retrieve the animal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
1 injured in shooting at hotel in South Charlotte.
Shooting in south Charlotte at hotel leaves 1 injured
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

Latest News

Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
1 killed in vehicle crash at Pence Road and Viola Dr.
CMPD: 1 killed in vehicle crash in east Charlotte
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments
A pedestrian has been hit and killed on East Independence Blvd. according to Medic.
Medic: Pedestrian hit, killed on East Independence Blvd.