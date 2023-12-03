PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: NCSBI investigating in-custody death of domestic violence suspect

The suspect was detained prior to transportation.
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation(NCSBI)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) is investing a reported in-custody death of a suspect by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials state that CMPD responded around 4:30 a.m. to a check the welfare call for service in the 4700 block of Palm Breeze Lane on Sunday, Dec. 3.

CMPD states that the suspect was involved in a domestic violence incident and fired a weapon multiple times and left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle after it had crashed into multiple vehicles and the suspect broke into a nearby residence in the 5300 block of Windy Valley Drive.

CMPD was able to approach the suspect, who was acting erratically, and detained him using a “soft, empty hands” approach, officials said.

According to CMPD, officers then called for Medic due to the suspect’s erratic behavior and the suspect was still conscious when CFD arrived, but during evaluation the suspect went into cardiac arrest and was transported to Atrium Main and was later pronounced dead.

NCSBI is investigating the in-custody death.

CMPD Internal Affairs is conducting it’s own investigation.

