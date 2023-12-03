PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte organization hosts ‘Angel Brunch’ for parents this holiday season

On Saturday, Dec. 2 the Charlotte organization MM2K hosted their annual Angel Brunch for parents who lost their children to violence.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, Dec. 2 the Charlotte organization MM2K hosted their annual Angel Brunch for parents who lost their children to violence.

MM2K’s Founder, Sevhn Robinson said for many parents the holidays serve as a difficult time to get through with the absence of their children.

“I’m able to relate because I lost my son in 2017 to gun violence here in Charlotte and (pause) you know, I understand the rollercoaster ride that they go through every day,” shared Robinson.

Robinson said she hosted the first Angel Brunch around three years ago, helping parents like herself push through the holiday season after losing their children to violence.

“I promised my son that I would turn a negative into a positive and help parents the best way that I could. Just put a smile on their face even if it’s just for a moment,” said Robinson.

Those who attended the brunch posted pictures of their loved ones along a fireplace near the dining table at the venue.

“It is truly a life sentence for us even after everyone’s gone. After the funeral, after the court after everything,” Robinson continued.

However, the group mainly focuses on the happy moments they shared with their angels.

Robinson said MM2K will also be hosting its annual Mega Mommy March in January where families who lost loved ones to violence can come together to express to lawmakers the changes they would like to see.

