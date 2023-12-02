Weddington punches ticket to 4A state championship with 34-14 win over Independence

After falling two points short of reaching the state title game last year, Weddington is heading to its first state championship at the 4A level.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - After falling two points short of reaching the state title game last year, Weddington is heading to its first state championship at the 4A level.

The Warriors pulled away in the second half to beat the Independence Patriots 34-14 at home in the 4A Western Regional Final Friday Night.

This win sets up a showdown with 14-1 Hoggard in the 4A title game. Kickoff will be at 7:00 on Dec. 9 at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

