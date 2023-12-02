Webb Road Flea Market announces toy drive for charity

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Webb Road Flea Market, located just off I-85 Exit 70 at 905 Webb Road, has been Rowan County's favorite one-stop shopping destination since it opened in 1985.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Webb Road Flea Market is sponsoring a charity toy drive to benefit children across Cabarrus and Rowan Counties. New toys are being accepted each weekend through December 17th.

Collection barrels have been set up along the Webb Road Flea Market breezeway. Donations benefit The Kenneth Weast Memorial Toy Drive, sponsored by Sloan Lake Community Church in China Grove. The annual toy drive has brought joy to area children for decades, with thousands of toys distributed each year.

Santa himself will help in the effort and appear for photo opportunities on Saturday, December 9th from 10am-1pm and Sunday, December 17th from 11am-2pm.

“After all the years of support from shoppers throughout the region, it’s time for us to give back to the community” said Donnie Pressley, general manager of the market.

With 200 permanent vendors in 10 huge buildings, shoppers can find old and new treasures at the market. Hundreds of outside vendors offer different merchandise each weekend.

Webb Road Flea Market, located just off I-85 Exit 70 at 905 Webb Road, has been Rowan County’s favorite one-stop shopping destination since it opened in 1985. The market is open rain or shine each Saturday and Sunday from 8am – 5pm.

