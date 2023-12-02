Trying the new outdoor studio with Stoke Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today on QC Morning, the crew unveiled their new outdoor set!

To kick off the first-ever kitchen segment in the outdoor studio, Chef Andres Prussing is cooking up something delicious.

Chef Prussing is the Executive Director of Food and Beverage for Marriott Uptown, doing a lot of his work for Stoke, a scratch kitchen that works to use only the freshest and most seasonal ingredients.

Located in the lobby of the Center City Marriott Hotel, Stoke serves brunch on the weekends,

Saturday & Sunday from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Chef Prussing and Stoke encourage guests to attend their Christmas Eve Dinner Experience on Dec. 24th.

Here are three recipes Stoke cooked on today’s show:

Collard Greens

Ingredients:

Per 2 Lb. cleaned Collard Greens

2 cup Champagne Vinegar

½ Cup Maple Syrup

3 unit Diced Shallots

5 cloves Minced Garlic

A/N Hot Sauce

A/N Water

Instructions:

1. Rinse greens thoroughly in cold running water

2. Remove ribs from collard greens, roll and cut into thick ribbons

3. Add greens to large sauce pot over medium-high heat, add shallots, garlic and cook until they begin to wilt and release moisture

4. Add vinegar, maple syrup, and Texas Pete to pot and continue to cook until greens become tender

5. Remove greens into hotel pan and allow to cool with pot liquor

6. Label and date

Pork Chop Brine

Yield 2 Pork Chops

Ingredients:

1 Gallon Water

1 cup Kosher Salt

2 cup Loose Black Tea

½ cup Sugar or brown sugar

Instructions:

Combine all the ingredients in a large pot and bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the salt and sugar.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until chilled.

Seasonings for Pork: Garlic, Sage, Cinnamon, juniper Berries, bay leaves, toasted coriander, Mustard Seed.

Apple Mostarda

Ingredients:

8 ea Green Apple, diced

3 cup Water

1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

½ cup Sugar

2-3 tbsp Lusty Monk Mustard

A/N Salt

Instructions:

1. Place all components in a medium sauce pot and reduce over low heat until slightly thick. Season to taste and adjust

mustard as needed.

