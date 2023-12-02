PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sweet bread with a Christmas twist: Trying Christmas conchas

Dulce Dreams Café shows off some of their unique Christmas designs
Dulce Dreams Café shows off some of their unique Christmas designs
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - While the weather outside is cooling down, QC Kitchen is turning up the temperature to do some baking!

The crew is learning about a popular Mexican sweet bread called conchas, known to be the most popular sweet bread in Mexico.

Norma Zuniga, owner of Dulce Dreams Café joined the show to display some of their uniquely designed conchas.

The café is also hosting their own Latinx Holiday Market Dec. 9th and 16th from 12 – 6 pm.

Visit their website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

