Shooting in south Charlotte at hotel leaves 1 injured



1 injured in shooting at hotel in South Charlotte.(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been injured in a reporting shooting off Griffith Road in south Charlotte, according to Medic.

The shooting happened before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. in the 400 block off Griffith Road at the Wyndam Garden Inn.

Medic stated that one was transported to Atrium CMC with life threatening injuries.

