Shooting in south Charlotte at hotel leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been injured in a reporting shooting off Griffith Road in south Charlotte, according to Medic.

The shooting happened before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. in the 400 block off Griffith Road at the Wyndam Garden Inn.

Medic stated that one was transported to Atrium CMC with life threatening injuries.

