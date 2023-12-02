Shelby falls to Reidsville 49-14 in 2A Western Regional Final

The Shelby Golden Lions rattled off 11 straight wins after a disappointing 0-3 start, but that incredible run falls just short of a trip back to the state champ

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Shelby Golden Lions rattled off 11 straight wins after a disappointing 0-3 start, but that incredible run falls just short of a trip back to the state championship game.

Shelby was no match for the high-powered Reidsville Rams offense, falling 49-14 in the NCHSAA 2A Western Regional Final.

Reidsville advances to face Clinton in the 2A title game next Saturday at NC State’s Carter Finley Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.