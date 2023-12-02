PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officer donates blood months after being shot in line of duty

Officer Bullis was responding to a hit-and-run call in South Phoenix in March of 2023 when a gunman opened fire on her patrol car in an ambush attack.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police officer Morgan Bullis was shot back in March while responding to a hit-and-run call.

Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening and she was back on patrol a few months later.

On Tuesday, first responders from across the Phoenix area were at the Hall of Flame Museum in an effort to get more people to donate.

“It’s very important to me. If brothers and sisters need that blood, that blood is available to them because God forbid they do go down and that makes a difference of them going home that night,” Bullis said about the opportunity to potentially help other law enforcement officers. “That is highly important to me.”

December is traditionally a time of year when fewer people donate blood because they’re focused on other things.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
The family has adopted the phrase “Bubba Strong” as a rally for the child to get back home again.
‘Bubba Strong’: Chester 3-year-old fighting to walk again after losing mom in drunk driving crash
Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid passed away Nov. 30, according to the Gastonia government's social...
‘He will be dearly missed’: Gastonia mayor passes away at 66

Latest News

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school
FILE - Migrants walk past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio...
Court orders Texas to move floating buoy barrier that drew backlash from Mexico
Police lights
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas