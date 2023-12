CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian has been reportedly hit and killed on East Independence Blvd. according to Medic.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of East Independence Blvd.

Medic Paramedics stated that the pedestrian had died at the scene.

