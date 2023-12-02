PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on December 9, in downtown Kannapolis traveling down Laureate Way and West Avenue. With over 130 entries and nine bands featuring Christmas lights and decor this well-known nighttime parade will once again be a holiday tradition you do not want to miss.

The parade route offers the crowds many comfortable areas to watch the parade comfortably with the beautiful backdrop of the North Carolina Research Campus, Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters and West Avenue. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Main Street and Laureate Way at the parking deck of the North Carolina Research Campus, travel down Laureate Way past Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters, turning on West Avenue at the Gem Theatre and traveling down West Avenue ending at the intersection of Vance Street and West Avenue.

Thousands of colorful lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of few holiday events held at night in North Carolina. Over 130 entries and nine marching bands will participate this year in this treasured city event and the grand finale will be the famous North Pole toymaker, Santa Claus.

The parade is sponsored by the City of Kannapolis. Cash awards will be presented in the categories of bands, churches, civic organizations, and schools.

Street Closure Information:

Beginning at 6 a.m. on December 9 - No on-street parking will be allowed on West Avenue, Laureate Way, and Main Street. For the safety of all parade participants and spectators, any vehicles not removed by 6 a.m. will be towed.

3 p.m., December 9,  Main Street will close to all traffic - Main Street is the staging area for the bands and other parade entries.

5:30 p.m., December 9 - Laureate Way and West Avenue will close to all traffic. Traffic will not be able to enter/leave the VIDA parking deck.

All streets will reopen immediately following the parade.

Parade route and parking information may be found at www.kannapolisnc.gov/ChristmasParade

