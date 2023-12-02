‘It was scary:’ Middle school students hospitalized after eating unknown substance

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Several middle school students were rushed to the hospital after eating an unknown substance.

“It was scary,” that’s how a sixth grader at C.C. Griffin Middle School described his day after several students were rushed to the hospital.

One concerned parent says that parents need to have a serious conversation with their kids.

Cabarrus County Schools says the students were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution as a parent this hits close to home for Lacey Heath.

“His stepfather passed away of an overdose last year on his birthday, so he is definitely aware of what drugs can do and things of that sort,” said Heath. “So to think that you can bring something into school and pass it out to your peers and you know kids can die. It’s really relevant these days.”

The sixth grader says that rumors spread through the school that the students were eating something that was handed out.

Heath is encouraging parents to warn their children about the dangers of taking things from strangers.

“As a parent that scares me because as from what I’ve been told it was Rice Crispy treats,” said Heath. “You don’t take things that aren’t store-bought or that don’t come from your parents honestly.”

The school is working with Concord Police.

