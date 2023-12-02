Hickory tops Dudley 42-41 to reach state championship for first time since 1996

For the first time in 27 years, the Red Tornadoes are heading to the state title game.

Hickory scored in the final minutes to narrowly escape Dudley, 42-41 in the NCHSAA 3A Western Regional Final.

With the win, Hickory is set to face Seventy-First in the 3A State Championship Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at UNC’s Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Both teams will enter this game with perfect 15-0 records on the season.

