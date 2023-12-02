PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hickory tops Dudley 42-41 to reach state championship for first time since 1996

By Cam Gaskins
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in 27 years, the Red Tornadoes are heading to the state title game.

Hickory scored in the final minutes to narrowly escape Dudley, 42-41 in the NCHSAA 3A Western Regional Final.

With the win, Hickory is set to face Seventy-First in the 3A State Championship Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at UNC’s Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Both teams will enter this game with perfect 15-0 records on the season.

