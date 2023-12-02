PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gary Sinise Foundation, American Airlines send families of fallen heroes to Disney

More than 1,800 family members from across the country were sent to Orlando
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) and American Airlines sent family members of fallen heroes to a special holiday retreat to Walt Disney World Resort.

More than 1,800 family members of our nation’s fallen heroes were sent to Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 2 from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. GSF is supporting these families and letting them know they will never forget their families sacrifice and service.

American Airlines donated 11 charter aircrafts for the families to travel, the aircrafts are staffed with all-volunteer crews from across the country.

GSF supports thousands of families of our fallen military heroes year-round through empowerment workshops and regional community events, as well as their annual five-day experience at WDW from December 2-6.

Actor, Humanitarian & GSF Founder Gary Sinise and American Airlines have worked closely together over the years to support and honor the families of the fallen.

Since 2018 when the healing retreat moved to Walt Disney World Resort after several years in Dallas, Texas, more than 4,000 children of fallen heroes and their surviving parent/guardian have participated in Snowball Express to help these families be resilient, especially at a time of year when many families feel alone.

