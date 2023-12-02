Food Lion Feeds canned food drive lights up Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health has become a cherished holiday tradition for many families and friends. In the spirit of giving and community, Charlotte Motor Speedway is partnering with Food Lion for an opportunity to give back to the community during this holiday season.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, attendees are encouraged to load up their sleigh and bring five non-perishable items to Speedway Christmas for $10 off admission to the most extravagant light show in the south. Revelers can also donate $5 for $10 off Sunday night admission, or donate $10 and unwrap the gift of a free general admission ticket redeemable for any night during Speedway Christmas through Jan. 7. Proceeds from the canned food drive will go towards helping local Charlotte-area families in need.

“This holiday season, Charlotte Motor Speedway is teaming up with Food Lion to add a dash of goodwill to Speedway Christmas for the Food Lion Feeds Canned Food Drive,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “It’s the perfect way for families and friends to come together, enjoy the magic of the holidays and spread some cheer to those who need it most.”

Merrymakers can enjoy 5 million dazzling lights along a four-mile course, take a stroll through a life-size candy land and slide down the Cook Out Tubing Hill, all at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Families can make a pit stop in the Christmas Village to capture a memorable photo with the jolly old man in the red suit, visit Jack’s Treat Truck for sweet delights and cozy up next to the fire pit alongside friends and loved ones. Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health has something for every person to enjoy during the holiday season.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly through Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve). Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 15 passengers) starting at $35 Monday through Wednesday and $45 Thursday through Sunday. For just $75, guests can skip the lines with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass lane is only open Thursday-Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate.

