FIRST ALERT: Rain chances and warmer temps this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A first alert for rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Patchy AM Fog, Periods of Rain

Sunday: Rain tapers down, unseasonably warm

Next Week: Cool and Dry, Highs in the 50s

First Alert: Weekend outlook (WBTV)

Mostly cloudy and not very cold this morning with a few areas of drizzle, patchy fog, and temps running near 50 (chillier 40s north/west).

Through Saturday we will continue to see our rain chances increasing. The highest chances for rain will likely come during the afternoon and evening hours, before tapering off through the overnight period. But showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible early on Sunday.

Rain chances for Saturday, Dec. 2. (WBTV)

ACC Football Championship forecast. (WBTV)

Highs will be a little above average topping out in the 60s for most on Saturday, and near 70 degrees across the area on Sunday. Next week looks dry with highs mostly in the seasonal 50s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

