FIRST ALERT: Rain chances and warmer temps this weekend

A first alert for rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A first alert for rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.

  • Today: Patchy AM Fog, Periods of Rain
  • Sunday: Rain tapers down, unseasonably warm
  • Next Week:  Cool and Dry, Highs in the 50s
Mostly cloudy and not very cold this morning with a few areas of drizzle, patchy fog, and temps running near 50 (chillier 40s north/west).

Through Saturday we will continue to see our rain chances increasing. The highest chances for rain will likely come during the afternoon and evening hours, before tapering off through the overnight period. But showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible early on Sunday.

Highs will be a little above average topping out in the 60s for most on Saturday, and near 70 degrees across the area on Sunday. Next week looks dry with highs mostly in the seasonal 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

