Dozen displaced after fire intentionally set in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dozen people are without a home after a fire was intentionally set in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials state that the fire occurred around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 in the 2800 block of Columbus Circle.

Five adults and seven children were displaced as a result of the fire Red Cross is assisting.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and had arrest has been made.

The Charlotte Fire Department stated that no one was injured and firefighters had it under control in 10 minutes.

Structure Fire Update; 2800 block of Columbus Circle; single story duplex; CFD Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set & cleared with an arrest. Five adults & 7 children displaced with @RedCross assisting; estimated fire loss $30k. pic.twitter.com/Dq9mf2fQts — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.