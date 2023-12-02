Dozen displaced after fire intentionally set in west Charlotte
Five adults and seven children are without a home.
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dozen people are without a home after a fire was intentionally set in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Officials state that the fire occurred around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 in the 2800 block of Columbus Circle.
Five adults and seven children were displaced as a result of the fire Red Cross is assisting.
Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and had arrest has been made.
The Charlotte Fire Department stated that no one was injured and firefighters had it under control in 10 minutes.
