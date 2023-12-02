Delegation from Ukraine Visits Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Four people from Ukraine visited Charlotte on a mission. They say they have gratitude in their hearts for the support their country has received from the Queen City. Two members of Parliament, a representative from the Trauma Healing Institute of Ukraine, and a minister all traveled to North Carolina. It took them 2 1/2 days to get to Charlotte. They were honored to see Ukrainian flags present in front of homes as they traveled through the streets of Charlotte.

“When I see the flags,” Member of the Parliament of Ukraine Volodymyr Tsabal said. “This demonstration of support - just reinforcing this feeling...I feel very grateful to the United States.”

The delegation spent time at the International House in the Elizabeth neighborhood. The International House is a place where people from many different countries come to get the services, they need to survive in the United States. So far, The International House has served about 100 people from Ukraine in some capacity. The delegation wanted to come and thank leaders from The International House for assisting people from their country who arrived in the Queen City and to keep their story in the eyes of the American people.

“We are also coming here to renew the truth that is going on there,” Trauma Healing Institute of Ukraine Representative Victoria Raichynets said. “Because two years of the war - it’s a long time. We know and realize that people get weary of our bad difficult situation of our heavy news - which is traumatic sometimes even to watch from the outside.”

The delegation also talked about the training they are providing volunteers and soldiers when it comes to teaching people how to cope with trauma. They started this training in April. So far 3500 people have been trained in this effort. Leaders say the training has provided a new sense of hope for more than 10,000 people all over Ukraine.

“With this goal,” Raichynets said. “We’re trying to help us - no matter everything that’s going on. We are the ones who live in our country. We’re the ones who have to stay. There we have a privilege given by God to us to be living in this country. And that’s why we are trying to work on ourselves - on our trauma and as well as learning to become resilient in this situation.”

Members of the Delegation say days are getting longer in Ukraine.

“Sometimes it’s like one day is like a week,” Member of the Parliament of Ukraine Galyna Mykhailiuk said. “Because when you have missiles coming and you wake up because of this horrible sound - it is something that you cannot get used to. That’s why we need to have victory in the year 2024. We cannot afford to have this war for a long time for a number of reasons - human capacity. We are running out of Ukrainians because we have lost so many soldiers already. We cannot afford to have a long war.”

The war is beginning to take its toll on the country and the country’s budget. The Parliament has already passed its budget and it needs more money to fund the war. It’s up to Parliament to find the rest of the funding.

“Working internationally so we need to make sure that our support for Ukraine is ongoing and not getting weaker,” Tsabal said. “We did not win this war yet, and if we lose the support of our partners and our donors - we will fail unfortunately.”

Members are hoping existing partners will continue to chip in until then they will not give up.

“We have very high motivation in Ukraine,” Mykhailiuk said. “It’s in our blood. It’s not that the war started, and we changed our minds, or we acquired some skill. For me personally, I have only one option in my life - that is the victory of Ukraine.”

The Delegation says they must continue to fight for the sake of democracy and the future of their children. They are all in and say they have to give all they have.

“If not me,” Raichynets said. “Then whom - unfortunately, we don’t have a chance to wait.”

