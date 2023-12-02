CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte assembled 75 bicycles for Right Moves for Youth Students on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The City of Charlotte, Right Moves for Youth and the Spokes Group have partnered to assemble and donate the bicycles since 2008. They have built and distributed over 1,300 bicycles.

City of Charlotte assembles 75 bicycles to be given to Right Moves for Youth (City of Charlotte)

“For almost two decades, the Annual Bike Build has made a tremendous impact on the youth in our program,” said Sabrina Gilchrist, Executive Director of Right Moves for Youth. “Where some people just see a bike, we see it as a chance for a young person to expand their horizons, explore new directions and safely get to new destinations. And it all starts with assembling these bikes.

The Bike Build is a community event, where City of Charlotte employees and their families spent their Saturday morning together assembling the bicycles.

“We are extremely grateful to The City of Charlotte and The Spokes Group who make these bikes possible for our youth. When a bike is attached to a community who cares, our students understand that Charlotte is invested in their success.”

