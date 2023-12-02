Birth mother of Erica Parsons reacts to Casey Parsons being moved to state prison

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolyn Fielding, the birth mother of Erica Parsons, has reacted to the news that her daughter’s killer is now in state prison serving a life sentence for the torture and murder of her daughter.

“I honestly hope someone does her worse than she did Erica and she fears for her life daily as Erica had to,” Fielding said on Saturday.

Casey Stone Parsons, convicted in the torture and brutal murder of her adopted daughter Erica Parsons, is now officially on the roll on in state prison after completing her federal sentence and the transfer from federal prison.

Parsons, 48, was placed in the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women in Raleigh on Thursday, November 28.

According to the state website, the facility is the state’s primary correctional facility for women. It houses the largest offender population in the state and serves as the support facility for the state’s other female prisons. The campus-style facility sits on 30 acres in southeast Raleigh.

NCCIW houses offenders of all custody levels and control statuses, including death row, maximum, close, medium, minimum, safekeepers and youth. Parsons is listed as being held in close custody.

The facility provides the primary medical, mental health, and alcohol and chemical dependency treatment for female offenders. Its diagnostic center serves as the point of entry into the prison system for all women.

Casey’s husband Sandy Parsons was transferred to state prison in January, 2022, to serve 43 years for second degree murder, child abuse, obstructing justice, and concealing a death.

