5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ) - A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

“She was crying, screaming for the bus driver. She was screaming for somebody. Nobody was there,” Christopher Matton said.

Matton is thankful his five-year-old daughter Riley is not hurt after she was left on a school bus for hours.

“She wakes up to being on an empty bus, a whole bunch of buses to the side of her, screaming for the bus driver by name,” he said.

Dartmouth Police said Riley was left on the bus for about five hours unsupervised.

Matton said she was supposed to be dropped off at Kiddie Kampus Childhood Development and Preschool Center in Dartmouth where she’s been attending for the past few years. But Riley fell asleep on the bus and didn’t get off. Riley was seat belted in so she couldn’t get out and spent hours screaming for help.

Currently, it’s not clear if the bus driver checked all the seats.

“Somewhere between 1:30 and two o’clock, someone found her in the afternoon on the bus, a supervisor from the Tremblay Bus Company, and put her on the bus, on a different van with warm heat and transferred her here to Kiddie Kampus,” Matton said.

Matton spoke with Kiddie Kampus and said they told him had her marked on the attendance sheet as present that morning.

“Unfortunate accident, and she’s sorry it happened,” Matton said someone from the center told him and his wife.

A statement from Kiddie Kampus said the center is thankful that Riley is home safe and will help with the full investigation into the incident.

“I’m truly hurt. If any child would go through something like this. No child should be experiencing anything like this,” Matton said.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.