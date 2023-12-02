PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

1 injured in reported shooting off Tipperary Place

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been injured in a reported shooting off of Tipperary Place, according to Medic.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Tipperary Place around 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Medic states that one has been transported with serious injuries.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
The suspect has been identified as Lamar Deshawn Young of Harrisburg.
Man shot, killed by officers in Kannapolis child sex crime investigation identified
Corvian Community High School
Corvian Community School fires director and founder for misuse of funds

Latest News

The City of Gastonia announced the mayor’s death in a post on Facebook.
‘He will be missed’: Gastonia mayor passes away at 66
Doctors recommend getting your child checked if they are experiencing breathing issues.
WBTV Getting Answers: Is pediatric pneumonia a concern in the Carolinas?
Mayor Walker Reid's parking space at Gastonia City Hall was empty on Friday, December 1, 2023,...
City of Gastonia remembers Mayor Walker Reid
Former Gastonia Mayor’s parking space was empty at Gastonia City Hall December 1, 2023.
City of Gastonia remembers Mayor Walker Reid