WBTV Getting Answers: Is pediatric pneumonia a concern in the Carolinas?

By Caroline Hicks
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Outbreaks of pediatric pneumonia cases area plaguing states like Ohio and Massachusetts.

Warren County Ohio, between Cincinnati and Dayton, has seen 145 cases for kids between the ages of 3 and 14.

Experts are now saying this is not linked to an outbreak in China.

WBTV reached out to health organizations across the Carolinas to determine whether pediatric pneumonia is a local concern.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington sent the following statement to WBTV:

“Mecklenburg County Public Health is checking with the area’s health systems. Pediatric pneumonia is not a reportable condition so we do not have case reports. As of now, we have not observed any noticeable increase among children here but we are working with pediatric providers to monitor activity. It’s clear that COVID, flu and RSV rates are increasing, as expected.”

A more severe form of pediatric pneumonia is known as white lung syndrome.

A spokesperson for Atrium Health told WBTV it has not seen any cases of it, but its team “will continue to monitor so we can be prepared in the rare instance we see it locally.”

Alicia Allman, a physician assistant with StarMed in Charlotte, said pediatric pneumonia “can be viral, but many times it’s bacterial, following a viral illness.”

“It almost looks like puss or a collection of that yucky, gunky flemmy stuff,” Allman said.

She says white lung syndrome can lead to hospitalization and death.

“It’s not a place where air can go,” she said. “That is a much more severe state.”

Allman suggests parents watch out for a harsh wet cough, a temperature above 104 degrees, and shortness of breath.

“If they are having to take a lot more breaths or can’t take a full sentence without taking a breath, that’s when we need to see that child in the office or in the hospital,” she said.

