New street takeover law goes into effect in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new law goes into effect Friday in North Carolina, with the goal of putting an end to street takeovers.

In Charlotte, a number of street takeovers have happened outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown.

Now, if someone is caught doing them again, it comes with harsher penalties.

Beginning Friday, violators could be charged with a misdemeanor and pay a fine of no less than $1,000.

If they get a second violation within two years, it’s upgraded to a felony and includes a minimum fine equal to twice the value of the vehicle involved. Law enforcement could also seize the car.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has already started cracking down on these street takeovers, creating a special taskforce to handle them.

So far, they have issued 138 citations, made 31 arrests and are closing in on seizing almost 100 cars.

Back in May, WBTV spoke with CMPD detectives about how the penalties can help stop this from happening.

“I think people are getting the word out. I think they see, you know, we get their car, we take their car, that hurts a little bit, that hurts a little bit,” CMPD Lt. Christopher Rorie said. “You know, we just don’t want people to get hurt, that’s the main thing. This whole scenario, this is dangerous activity.”

WBTV will check in with CMPD over the next few weeks to see if this has been effective and if they have had to issue any charges from this new law.

