InReach needs help to continue to support developmentally disabled Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are about 90,000 people who are developmentally disabled who live in Mecklenburg County.

They are autistic, have cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome or another form of developmental disability. Several organizations have been created to help adults living with a disability have a fulfilled life.

InReach is a nonprofit that was established in 1974. Back then, the group served about 60 people; now the nonprofit helps about 1,400 people.

“Our whole purpose is really to support people to have a life,” InReach CEO Lori Gougeon said. “To have jobs, to have housing, to have daytime activities. And the people we support have developmental disabilities - Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism - that population, and mostly adults.”

Gougeon has been the CEO at InReach for more than 30 years. She says her passion for helping people with disabilities started when she was a teenager.

“I became the babysitter for children with disabilities. I was the go-to,” she said. “I started off with a guy named Louie. I still remember his name. Louie with Down Syndrome and the moms in that network started saying, ‘Oh, we found a babysitter that can handle Louie.’ Then the other moms started calling.”

She hopes other people will develop a love of working with adults with disabilities. InReach provides an activity center where adults with disabilities in Mecklenburg County can come and do projects. The program also helps them find housing and employment.

“Some work in grocery stores or restaurants,” Gougeon said. “Others have careers working in corporate America - Bank of America, Wells Fargo.”

InReach says its program participants are good employees.

“Good work ethic,” InReach Vocational Program Manager Robin Garcia said. “They want to be there on time. We have them in the hospitals; we have to make them take vacation.”

The CEO says the challenge has been finding people to apply for the open positions. There are nearly 30 vacancies at InReach. Leaders say the longer the jobs go unfilled, the more work has to be done by workers who are already on the payroll.

“Without people,” the CEO said. “We have a lot of folks working overtime, especially in our residential homes because we have to be there. We can’t, we have to have staff; it’s 24/7. We don’t want them to burn out - working overtime and working mega hours. So that’s what ends up happening.”

Pay is an issue. InReach has been partnering with the government and community to give money to help increase workers’ pay. Gougeon tells WBTV those partnerships helped increase the pay to $15 to $18 an hour. The CEO wants the pay to go up to at least $20 to $25 an hour.

“We really need to have a living wage for folks,” Gougeon said. “They deserve it. They work so hard and so we are still working toward that goal to get those wages up and then maybe we can find more people.”

The theme of InReach is “Empowering people with disabilities to live life their way.” The staff embraces that theme.

“I don’t want you telling me I can’t,” Garcia said. “I can’t go out. I can’t do this. No, you have the same freedoms. And we are very big on the same freedoms as anyone else, not because you have a disability you can’t do, you can’t be, or you can’t go.”

InReach says those who have a good heart and want a career that is fulfilling then they should check out the opportunities at the nonprofit.

