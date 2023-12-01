PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Here’s how to stay safe while holiday shopping

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This time of year brings not only joy and celebration but also increased demand for you to put safety first.

On the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, holiday shopping is in full swing whether you like it or not.

As many retailers pack on extra security and police departments increase their presence in shops and parking lots, you still have a role to play.

Watch the video above for safety advice from the experts.

